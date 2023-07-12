Three games remain in the regular season of the Group 19 rugby league competition and semi-finals spots are up for grabs.
The Inverell Hawks and Bingara Bullets go head-to-head this Saturday in what could be a must-win for both sides.
The Hawks sit in third on 14 points with the Moree Boomerangs and their coming opponents just behind on 13 points.
Hawks president Brock Mathers believes the side is sitting in good stead.
"We have had a rough trot with injuries, some serious injuries but we are starting to get a few of those players back now," he said.
"With three games to go in the general comp we are pretty happy with where we are sitting."
But he knows how important the coming fixtures are for their season.
"There's no team you can take lightly. It is good for rugby league in the area," Mathers said.
"You just have to make sure you get your boys prepared and switched on.
"This time of year you can't afford to be lazy or take things for granted, you just have to go at it."
The Hawks have been bolstered by the addition of halfback Jayden Connors to the side.
Connors has returned to Inverell after playing in the Brisbane competition.
"That experience with Jayden guiding us around makes a huge difference," Mathers said.
"He starred in the Koori Knockout last year playing for Walgett with Latrell and Ben Barba.
"He gives us a bit of direction and experience in the halves which we haven't had all season, we have been swapping and changing halves, again mainly due to injuries.
"To have him there to guide us around is a huge difference and it allows us to put players in their proper positions."
The last time the Hawks and the Bullets faced each other in round seven, they finished with a 26-all draw.
Since then, the Bullets haven't missed a beat with wins against Uralla-Walcha, the Moree Boomerangs, the Warialda Wombats and the Tingha Tigers.
"Bingara have proven that they're a quality side," Mathers said.
The Inverell Hawks league tag side need to win this Saturday against Bingara to keep their season alive.
The Hawks are holding on to fourth place on the Group 19 league tag ladder with 13 points but just behind them are the Walcha-Uralla Jillaroos and the Bingara Missiles.
Hawks president Brock Mathers said the team is gaining momentum with four wins from their last five matches.
"The girls have been really good, it is just a pleasure to watch them," he said.
"They have so much fun. They have improved every week, that's the key for me."
Mathers said the league tag side is beginning to put in performances for the full 50 minutes.
It will be essential they do that again this Saturday in order to fight for a finals spot.
"They are starting to learn how to win games, they don't give up and fight right until the end.
"That is going to help them moving forward.
"A huge credit to Ray Craigie their coach and the girls themselves because they have such a good time, like most of the girls teams, they are always out there having fun and doing it with a smile on their face."
The Inverell Hawks under 18s team have shown glimpses of promise of what's to come in the future.
Hawks president Brock Mathers is confident they can threaten any of the competition's top sides.
"They are just a team that try hard and they are a good little defensive team when they want to be. When they switch on and focus, they could beat any side," he said.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
