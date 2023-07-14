A TEENAGER who is making a name for herself competing in speedway will receive a funding boost.
Brooklyn Acres, who lives at Warialda, was presented with a certificate in the Local Sporting Champions program by Parkes MP Mark Coulton.
The Local Sporting Champions program provides financial assistance to young people aged between 12 and 18 years to compete, coach or umpire in their chosen sport.
Successful applicants receive $500-$750 towards the cost of attending state and national events.
Brooklyn competed at the Queensland Junior Sedan Championships and has excelled at speedway this year.
The junior divisions were dominated by boys with more girls starting to come through in recent years.
She can use the money towards attending championship events in the future.
Brooklyn shared a speedway car with her 15-year-old brother Damien until recently when she turned 17.
She is no longer a junior and will race the same car among senior drivers in the four-cylinders division.
Both drivers are supported by their grandfather Rick Turner and are hopeful of attracting local sponsors to help them along the way.
Speedway involves plenty of travel with events at Grafton, Lismore, Tamworth and Sydney between October and April.
The sport provides an excellent grounding for young, future-drivers teaching them discipline with strict rules to follow, respect for other drivers, car-handling ability and how to respond in difficult situations, all in a controlled environment.
Most young drivers start in karts or are in second or third generation speedway families.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
