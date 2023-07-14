A NEW concrete pump track worth $432,667 is part of a growing list of youth facilities and cycleways in the region.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall joined Inverell Paul Harmon for the official opening on July 14.
Funded by the State Government and Inverell Shire Council, Mr Marshall said the pump track was perfectly located a short ride from Inverell's CBD, in the heart of the community's popular and growing youth precinct.
"An accessible cycleway around town, a competition standard criterium, and expanded skate park and now Inverell is bringing its love for cycling home with this new pump track at the youth precinct," Mr Marshall said.
"What makes this facility so great, aside from its central location, is that it was campaigned for and designed by local youth. Council listened to and has delivered for its youngest citizens, for which I think they should be commended.
"The track consists of a circuit of rollers and banked turns designed to be ridden completely by riders pumping' generating momentum by up and down body movements, instead of pedalling or pushing.
Built near the recently completed half-court basketball court on Old Bundarra Road, the 200 metre pump track offers locals an exciting outlet for fun and fitness.
Across the State many communities are looking at pump tracks as a cost-effective way to encourage exercise.
"Unlike mountain biking or road racing which require expensive specialised bikes, an inexpensive treadley or scooter is enough to be a pump-superstar," Mr Marshall said.
"The Inverell criterium has been a huge success in driving interest in cycling amongst older riders. With the completion of this pump track we will encourage younger riders to helmet up and hit the circuit."
Mr Harmon said the pump track would help enhance the riverside parklands by channelling new people into that part of town.
"Through the construction of the basketball court, expansion of the skate park, the new dog leash free area and shade structures, council has created a safe family friendly space.
"This project is just another coup for Inverell and I thank the government for their commitment to helping our town grow and provide new facilities for our young people."
