Sixty ladies from Casino, Tenterfield, Deepwater, Glen Innes, Guyra, Armidale, Barraba, Warialda, Delungra and Inverell enjoyed a fantastic winter's day to play the Ladies Sapphire Cup for this year.
The Sapphire Cup - a 4Ball Stableford event was generously sponsored by Inverell business houses. Major sponsor was Inverell Bearing Centre as well as Sheppards Jewellers, Liberty Service Station, Lehman Stock & Property, Annabelle's Real Estate, JC Custom Golf and Campbells Fuels.
The women golfers are grateful to these Sponsors, without whose generosity events like this would not exist.
Winners of the day were Liz O'Hara and Amanda Carr from Armidale with a Stableford score of 45. The winners were awarded beautiful sapphire pendants, made by Sheppards Jewellers.
Defending champions from last year featured again this year in second place - Inverell ladies Anne Coote and Gloria Winmill on 43 points.
Scratch winners were Amy Hobbs and Jacquelyn Bratti on 26, each won a gorgeous cut sapphire from Sheppards Jewellers.
They were followed by locals Sandy Cook and Helen Lockwood on 24.
Nearest the pins for 3 Division were Amanda Koopman, Liz O'Hara & local Cath Lane.
Longest drive competition was on the 10th and some mighty drives were recorded.
Div 1 winner was Elly Petrie, Div 2 Sue Rhodes and Div 3 Sandy Swan.
These ladies will enjoy a fuel voucher from Liberty Service Station.
Within the local Women's competition, there are 2 different competitions running concurrently - the Monthly Medal and the Golf NSW Medal.
There is one more round to play in both competitions to determine the outcome and decide who will go on to regional playoffs.
