A WAR memorial will be given a funding boost to help cover the costs for consultation and restoration works.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said $6732 will be allocated to Wandsworth's District Soldier and Nurses War Memorial.
The funding was secured under the Community War Memorials Fund and would initially be used to run a Condition Assessment Report on the Memorial.
READ ALSO:
This memorial is a rough-granite pillar, approximately 3.5 metres high and 1.4 metres wide.
It features an honour roll inscribed on the four faces of the pillar, and battle names on the four faces of the base.
The pillar is set upon a reinforced concrete foundation.
The base also contains a decorative panel on each of the four faces with the Union Jack, Australian flag supported by kangaroos, engraved marble scene of trench warfare and crossed rifles with a laurel wreath on slouch hat.
"Built by prominent stonemason Michael William Hardy of Narrabri, the Memorial was erected by residents of Wandsworth in honour of those who sacrificed their lives in World War One," Mr Marshall said.
"I know how important this monument is to the Wandsworth community and it is fantastic news that the first step towards restoration works is underway.
"Phil Henry has been a fierce and tireless advocate for the Memorial and I'm so pleased work is now underway to bring this magnificent structure back to life."
Wandsworth Community Reserve Board Director Phil Henry said he was excited to receive the funding for this important restoration project.
"It is great to see State Government funding for the future preservation of these War Memorials," Mr Henry said.
"We owe respect to all who have served past and present, and persons who have been impacted by war including their families and communities."
Mr Henry said the restoration and preservation of the War Memorial will enhance education and awareness for future generations.
"It will allow for the continuation of honour and respect for the sacrifices that were made by the men and women, who fought for our freedom, from the Wandsworth community and surrounding districts," he said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.