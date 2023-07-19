The whole of Bingara is buzzing and why wouldn't they be?
The Bullets look set for a finals berth after another victory, this time against the Hawks in Inverell.
The league tag team sneaked into fourth spot with a tight 10-8 victory against the Hawks.
Bullets president Brendan Cutlack said it was a much-need win and they just scraped through.
"A bit of favour went our way - they missed two of their conversions whereas we got one of our conversions," he said.
"That could have been a different story if they got both of their conversions."
The Bullets men have also improved markedly as the season has progressed.
After losing to the now bottom-placed Armidale Rams in round one, they are coming home strong.
The Bullets touted the game against the Hawks as a must-win after drawing 26-all in round seven.
They got the job done this time around with a 26-16 victory.
"The boys are starting to hit their straps a bit more and it was good to get the win there on the weekend," Cutlack said.
"It was a good, hard hit out.
"Everyone is playing and working with each other very well."
Cutlack believes there's still plenty of room for improvement, an ominous sign for opposition sides.
"There's still being mistakes made but if we can rule a few of those little mistakes out, and play for the 80 minutes and run through the game as a team working together, it is going to pay off for them," he said.
Cutlack said it was a "hard slog" against the Hawks.
It took 30 minutes for the first points to be scored and it was all locked up at 4-all at half-time.
Two games remain with an away fixture in Walcha against the combined Uralla-Walcha outfit followed by a home game against the Moree Boomerangs.
The TigerRoos are out of contention for finals but the Bullets are aware of how tenacious the side is.
"For sure, they are definitely not to be taken light at any cost," Cutlack said.
"They are games we still need to win so the boys will be going ahead and treating it like any other game we have played.
"It is definitely not going to be a walk in the park, they will be playing to win as well."
They are aiming to win these final two matches to leap into second spot on the table and book a major semi-final berth.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips.
