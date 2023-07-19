Join GLENRAC and Partners to prepare for drought feeding

Do you want to be ready to set up a sheep confinement and feeding area before the next drought?
"We all know there will be a 'next drought' and one way of preparing is to know your options, and plan in advance for when, and how, to implement them," GLENRAC CEO Kylie Falconer said.
GLENRAC has partnered with Local Land Services and is supported by Gwymac to host a workshop and farm visit to cover all aspects of how to set up a sheep confinement and drought feeding system, at Bukkulla on July 27.
Ms Falconer said the day will cover drought and production feeding, water quality, nutrition, animal health, induction, site selection and design, construction costs/benefits and droughtlot regulations.
"The day is designed to help producers assess if setting up a sheep droughtlot is a viable option for them, and to see one in action," Ms Falconer said.
"We have secured a site on-farm at Bukkulla where sheep producers can see an actual confinement area, and hear from local producers about how the system works for them on the New England Tablelands.
"Australia is currently on an El Nio Alert, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, and arranging events like this, with the support of the SQNNSW Innovation Hub's Armidale Node, and the Farm Business Resilience Program, will help us all be better prepared."
The workshop and farmwalk will be held at 2763 Ashford Road, Bukkulla from 9.30am-2.30pm on Thursday, July 27. Tickets are $20 and places are limited. RSVP by visiting www.glenrac.org.au/events-all or contact GLENRAC on 02 6732 3443. Please BYO chair.
Speakers on the day include: Hamish Dickson from AgriPartner Consulting (cost/benefit and regulations), Geoff Duddy from Sheep Solutions (feedlot design, management and feeding), and Max Newsome and Meg Parsons from NSW Local Land Services (animal health).
This Glen Innes Natural Resources Advisory Committee event is supported by the SQNNSW Innovation Hub, which receives funding from the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund.
The Farm Business Resilience Program is jointly funded through the Australian Government's Future Drought fund and the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
