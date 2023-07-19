It's a big year for the Case IH Farmall which marks its 100th anniversary this year, and the community of Inverell is playing host to a major celebration for the much-loved tractor.
On Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, Inverell, in NSW's North West, will be the focus of Case IH's centenary event to honour the Farmall's significant milestone, with Farmall collectors, the Inverell community and visitors from around the region invited to attend two days of centenary events.
On the Friday evening, a gala dinner is being held at the Inverell RSM Club, and then on Saturday all eyes will turn to Inverell's CBD and the local showground for a day of activities.
READ ALSO:
A parade of Farmalls - old and new - will take place through the town's main business centre in the morning, before the focus turns to the showground where there will be vintage tractor displays, a Farmall history walk, stalls and food outlets and kids' activities.
There will also be a Guinness World Record attempt at the most Farmall tractors in a parade, which will also take place at the Inverell Showground.
Registration is now open for those with a Farmall - or a number of them - where they can register their interest in bringing them to the event.
Seamus McCarthy, Case IH Australia/New Zealand Product Manager for Mid Horsepower & Compact Tractors, said Inverell had been selected as the location for the Farmall centenary event because of the presence of a number of Farmall tractor collectors and the suitability of local venues for the planned activities.
Local business operator Tom Horwood is one of those collectors, with a collection of dozens of vintage Farmalls, many of which will join July's celebrations.
"Inverell is an ideal location for this Farmall anniversary and we're enjoying working with the local council and community to confirm the arrangements and ensure we stage a memorable event for the local community and visitors to the town for the weekend," Mr McCarthy said.
"We already have a lot of interest from Farmall collectors who are excited about bringing their Farmall, or even multiple Farmalls, to Inverell at the end of July and being part of the Guinness World Record attempt.
"This tractor has given so much to the agricultural industry, both here and overseas, over such a long time that it deserves its own celebration to honour that contribution."
Inverell Shire Council Deputy Mayor, Cr Kate Dight, said it meant a lot to the community to be chosen by Case IH as the host venue for the Farmall centenary.
"Inverell Shire is proud to deliver such a momentous event in the history of Farmall. Inverell is well experienced in hosting large-scale events and to have the opportunity to showcase our magnificent shire to hundreds of visitors will be an incredible benefit to the community," she said.
People with Farmall tractors they may want to bring to Inverell for the weekend event can go to: https://www.caseihevents.com.au/centenary/ to register, with additional information and details also available on the registration page.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.