The Inverell Hawks "scraped through" into the Group 19 men's semi-finals after a narrow win over the Moree Boomerangs in the second-last round of the season.
The Hawks managed to topple the 'Rangs 38-34 on Saturday and with Bingara and Moree set for battle this Saturday for the last semis spot, the Inverell side are now guaranteed a spot in the finals.
"We got off to a slow start, Moree came out of the blocks firing," Hawks president Brock Mathers said.
The Boomerangs held a 28-10 lead heading into the sheds but Mathers, filling in for absent coach Brad Field, said the break provided an opportunity to reset.
"To their credit they regrouped and they spoke about little areas they need to improve on and they actually went out there and did it after half-time," he said.
"It was mainly around their defence and their ruck."
And Mathers was relieved to pinch the win.
"Thank God we finally got one back on Moree," he said.
"It is normally them stealing the biccies from us."
Whether the Hawks will host a semi-final or have to travel to Moree or Bingara will be determined by this Saturday's final round clashes.
They face Warialda and need to win or the result between the Bullets and the 'Rangs fixture will become important.
The Bullets sit on 15 competition points in fourth while the Boomerangs are in fifth on 14 with a points differential of 118 to the Hawks' 113.
If the Hawks lose to Warialda and the Boomerangs win, the semi-final will be in Moree.
Or if the Hawks win and the Narwan Eels lose to Glen Innes, they could finish as high as second.
But the Hawks are determined to leave fate in their own hands and will be looking to thwart an in-form Wombats side.
"Warialda have come good," Mathers said.
"They are experienced, they are going to be a lot fitter than when we played last time.
"They have a few new players in.
"Their focus is to beat Inverell at Inverell. I am sure that's their goal and if they pull that off, they have had a successful year."
Meanwhile the league tag side is an outside chance of making the semi-finals.
They sit in fifth on 15 points and face last year's runners-up on Saturday.
Glen Innes and Bingara also sit on 15 points and are aiming to secure semi-finals berths with last round fixtures against lowly-placed Narwan and Moree teams.
"They have no choice but to win to be any chance," Mathers said of their chances.
"Our girls will have to show up and be on their game if they want any chance to be in the finals."
Regardless of the result, Mathers is proud of how the young side has come together this year.
"They are getting 18 to 20 at training each week, they are having such a good time," he said.
"They are learning how to win games and they will be better for it."
The under 18 team will play semi-finals after securing fourth position.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
