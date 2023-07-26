The Inverell Times
Group 19 rugby league: Inverell Hawks beat Moree to qualify for finals

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
Updated July 26 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 1:02pm
The Hawks men's team will play in the Group 19 rugby league semi-finals.
The Inverell Hawks "scraped through" into the Group 19 men's semi-finals after a narrow win over the Moree Boomerangs in the second-last round of the season.

