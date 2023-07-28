IT was a double celebration for a New England indigenous group after successful state grants worth more than $250,000.
The Yurruun Aboriginal Corporation at Inverell will use the funds to deliver a range of community programs.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the organisation secured $154,870 under the NSW Regional Youth Investment as well as $99,535 from the Community and Place Grants Program.
"This is a wonderful outcome for Yurruun and will deliver positive outcomes for more than 1000 Indigenous youth in Inverell and Tingha," Mr Marshall said.
"Yurruun will use the funds to engage Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal youth to develop job ready skills and employment pathways, host activities to boost social and emotional wellbeing and hold cultural immersion tours.
"I have no doubt these programs will strengthen connection to Aboriginal culture, boost self-esteem of local youth and provide practical skills to help with employment.
"Ten community groups across the Inverell Shire, including from smaller rural communities, would be involved in the program."
Mr Marshall said the Community and Place Grant would be used to build inclusion at the Yurruun Cultural Centre, with its headquarters in Inverell.
"Mental health training, including skills in wellbeing and mindfulness would be delivered at the Centre," Mr Marshall said.
"The grant would also be used to host free lessons for Aboriginal Youth to help them obtain a driver's licence and undertake a Safer Driver's course."
Mr Marshall congratulated the Yurruun Aboriginal Corporation on being successful on the funding and for developing a range of targeted, localised programs.
"Connecting local Aboriginal youth to their culture has never been more important and I'm so pleased Yurruun is using these funds in this way."
