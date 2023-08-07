ANIMAL rights campaigner Judy Bloomfield wants New England councils to have more powers in controlling domestic and feral cats.
The former president of the RSPCA Inverell branch wants councils to be able to use traps to catch roaming cats.
Under state laws, councils have no powers to restrict roaming cats, both domestic and feral, unless the animal is being a nuisance.
Ms Bloomfield wants the law overturned and is asking for help from local councils.
"I have received dozens of calls, mainly from elderly people, with cats usually with kittens under their houses," Ms Bloomfield says.
"At the moment, officers can't take traps and help these people, either to check if the cat is microchipped or, if it's feral, to have it put down humanely.
"If officers had that direction [to use traps], it would make an enormous difference to what is happening in our town and district."
Ms Boomfield told the latest meeting of Inverell Shire Council feral cats could take a baby koala from its mother's back.
"They [cats] roam in paddocks and this being a rural shire, I feel this is of prime importance," Ms Bloomfield said.
But her biggest concern was the fact cats were the main carrier of toxoplasmosis, a parasite that can be passed on to humans.
This can happen when an owner cleans out a litter box or accidentally touches cat faeces.
An infected person can suffer extreme illness, including damage to the brain and eyes.
Inverell Shire Mayor Paul Mayor Harmon promised Ms Bloomfield council officers would take an audit of complaints raised by ratepayers about any feral cats.
"I can't say there's an easy fix to this problem and I'm sure we'll have more discussions further down the track, not just at council level but also in Macquarie Street and Canberra," Mayor Harmon said.
Under its latest guidelines for keeping animals, Glen Innes Severn Council stipulated a maximum of two cats to be kept on a property, however, officers could only restrict roaming cats if they were a nuisance to neighbours.
Tamworth Regional Council, in partnership with the RSPCA and TAFE, runs annual healthy pet days, where carers can get advice on vaccinations, microchipping and other pet issues.
