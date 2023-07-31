A WORLD record has been set after more than 100 tractors were on parade as part of centenary celebrations in New England.
About 110 Farmall tractors lined 3.2km around the trotting track at the Inverell Showground on July 29.
It set a new Guinness World Records title for the largest parade of Farmall tractors, with tractors from the 1930s, right up to current models participating in the record attempt.
READ ALSO:
Participants and onlookers erupted into celebrations when the Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed the record had been set.
Adjudicator Sonia Ushirogochi travelled from Japan to oversee the attempt.
Case IH hosted two days of celebrations which brought tractor enthusiasts from across Australia to the region.
Inverell resident Tom Horwood was part of the record-making event.
He has been collecting tractors for more than 40 years with dozens of vintage Farmalls in his collection dating as far back as the 1920s.
"It was really exciting to be out there with so many other Farmall enthusiasts, and while we were hoping we could succeed in setting the record, you can never be sure, particularly when you're dealing with so many vintage machines," he said.
"So, when the adjudicator told us we'd done it, we were over the moon.
"For Case IH to select Inverell as the place to hold the 100th birthday celebrations for this amazing tractor is a great honour for our community and it's something I'll always remember."
General Manager of Case IH Australia/New Zealand Aaron Bett thanked council and the community for its support.
"We always wanted to hold a very special celebration for our Farmall tractor, and the record success has really been the icing on the cake," he said.
"The Inverell community, the council and the local business chamber have been so generous with their assistance and support and have helped us make the Farmall centenary the memorable event we were aiming for.
"This tractor really changed the face of global agriculture when it was launched in 1923 and has continued to evolve over the past 100 years to meet the demands and expectations of farmers here, and around the world.
"We're proud of the fact the celebrations in Inverell have honoured the Farmall's incredible legacy in Australia and New Zealand and I thank everyone who has been involved."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.