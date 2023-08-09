The AFL North West finals series commences this Saturday and the Inverell Saints men and women are confident they've got the squads who can challenge for the silverware.
The finals make-up follows the women's competition ladder and, thanks to their third-place finish, the Saints will host this Saturday.
The men's game will be the first to get underway with the undefeated minor premiers taking on the out-of-form New England Nomads.
Saints coach Dick Gleeson they are "quietly confident" and his side isn't sweating the small stuff.
"They don't get caught up in footy too much. They are just there to have fun and play on Saturday," he said.
"One of the boys texted this week and said 'who do we play?'
SEE ALSO:
"They are there to have a good time and play competitive footy but they are not wrapped up in keeping the score and seeing who they are playing."
But they will back their ability without worrying too much about their opponents.
"They are young blokes out there playing really good footy, move the ball quickly, very skillful, hit their targets and don't think about history or what happened last year," Gleeson said.
"Armidale have got finals experience, you never really know what you are playing until finals.
"When they get to finals they get a few of the Riverina and the southern boys pull the boots on to have a game in the finals.
"You never really know what you have got until the day."
Gleeson said the women's side is confident for their clash against the Tamworth Kangaroos, providing they get a full side on the park.
Their last outing saw a tough loss to Gunnedah but they were well and truly understrength with only 14 players making the trek.
"Our girls just ran out of legs," Gleeson said.
"A few had to work, being at home, they will be back at full-strength and they are playing good enough footy that, if they get their full side, they will be confident of winning on Saturday."
The finals games will be played at the Sporting Complex from 12pm with rugby league finals scheduled for the same day at Varley Oval.
There was a push to have both codes play at Varley Oval with the AFL following the rugby league in the evening but ACM understands that was declined by the Nomads.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.