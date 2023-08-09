The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Education

Holy Trinity Inverell students attend The Armidale School's Forensic Science Camp

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 9 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dustin and Cody Uebergang work on solving their case at The Armidale School's Forensic Science Camp. Picture supplied
Dustin and Cody Uebergang work on solving their case at The Armidale School's Forensic Science Camp. Picture supplied

A deer hunt gone wrong, a punctured parachute and an attempt at human trafficking - finding out who was responsible for a dearth of criminal activity was all in a week's work for two Inverell boys at a residential camp in Armidale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.