A deer hunt gone wrong, a punctured parachute and an attempt at human trafficking - finding out who was responsible for a dearth of criminal activity was all in a week's work for two Inverell boys at a residential camp in Armidale.
Laboratories and classrooms were a hive of activity at The Armidale School's Forensic Science Camp, with 85 budding detectives from across eastern Australia piecing together scenarios from murder to theft and vandalism to extortion.
"What I enjoyed most about it was figuring out a realistic crime using real equipment in a laboratory settting," said Cody Uebergang.
READ ALSO:
"It was great to learn how detectives actually piece together crimes using techniques like fingerprinting; it's really interesting how a mark left days before, can still show up."
A student at Holy Trinity School, Cody attended the camp with his brother Dustin.
Returning after a pandemic-induced hiatus, the five-day camp is student run. Five pairs of Year 9 and 10 'controllers' spent six months creating the hypothetical scenarios, compiling the requisite evidence and coming up with some red herrings for crimes which teams of Year 8 detectives must solve.
Along the way the budding detectives develop skills in laboratory techniques, logical thinking and teamwork. On the final day of the camp the groups present their case to a legal professional who determines if there is enough evidence for prosecution.
"Our case was a bit hard at the start with very little evidence and a few false leads but as more crimes were committed and we got more evidence the pieces started to fall together and we found the culprit," Cody said.
"I think our committal hearing went well and we made our case and had enough evidence to put the culprit in prison."
Responsible for recruitment, catering, accommodation, logistics and entertainment is a management group of Year 10 students, with a handful of adult staff primarily in support roles as supervisors and laboratory assistants.
"There's a lot of work that goes into it but it's been so exciting seeing the development of the campers as they get that light bulb moment, or are forced to try a different angle," Camp Director Ty Schalk O'Brien, a Year 10 TAS student, said.
Assistant Director Sam Guppy agreed: "In future years they will remember working on their cases and many may pursue it as a career after school."
The camp is one of a number of academic extension programs at TAS which include da Vinci Decathlon, Ethics Olympiad and the Nationa Virtual Debating competition.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.