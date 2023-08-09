Hawks aim for redemption after failing to land a blow in 2022

Last season, the Inverell Hawks bowed out in the finals series in straight sets.
This year, they are hoping to redeem themselves with a minor semi-final clash against the Moree Boomerangs.
It's not going to be easy.
The Boomerangs knocked the Hawks out in last year's preliminary final to progress to the grand final and have plenty of finals experience in their squad.
"We are excited to play our last home game of the season against Moree," coach Brad Field said.
"Last year they beat us in the semi to get into the grand final in the final minutes, we look forward to trying to redeem ourselves. Us and Moree always have close battles and I expect nothing less this Saturday."
The Hawks will host three games of minor semi-finals at Varley Oval.
President Brock Mathers said it is going to be "massive," particularly in the men's fixture.
"We know what sort of team Moree are and there's no doubt it is going to go down to the wire," he said.
"So it is important for our guys to be consistent and really control the game, especially around the ruck.
"Because Moree is such an ad-lib side, it is so easy to get caught up in the nitty gritty of it all.
"We just have to stay focused on what we want to achieve and the rest hopefully falls into place."
The last time the two sides met in round 13, the Hawks claimed a 38-32 victory despite being behind on the scoreboard 28-12 at half-time.
They will be hoping to get away to a better start this time around.
In an added bonus, Tyler Connors is expected to make his return to the side for the first time since May.
"He is back on board and brings a huge advantage to our attack and our talk," Mathers said.
"I am not sure what position he will play at this stage but he will definitely be a big part of the side this week."
The Hawks league tag side was scheduled to play in the Plate semi-final on Sunday but withdrew due to a lack of numbers.
