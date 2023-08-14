A NEW support group for people with Parkinson's Disease looks set to grow after forming its inaugural committee.
Carole Harvey has taken on the role of president of the Inverell and Districts Parkinson's Support Group.
She has been a carer for her husband John, who is now in McLean Care.
The 79-year-old was diagnosed about 15 years ago when they were living in Tasmania.
Ms Harvey said the committee wants input from its members on what they want out of the support group.
"It's very important, there are a lot of people with Parkinson's in Inverell who don't have any support," she said.
"We were living in Tasmania when John was diagnosed and there was very limited support then.
"I'm still very involved in his life, but I do have a little bit more free time now too.
"People don't always like going to these groups straight away because they're concerned about their future.
"However there is a lot to be learned from support groups so it's worthwhile going.
The group is affiliated with Parkinson's NSW who already has established groups in Armidale, Glen Innes and Tamworth.
Meetings usually include guest speakers and information from doctors and nurses working in the industry.
Parkinson's NSW runs educational seminars with access to neurologists, movement disorder specialists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists.
Kim Dahler has been the driving force in trying to fill the gaps in New England.
She has had Parkinson's for 12 years and is part of a similar group for people in Port Macquarie.
"I've spent a lot of time in Inverell and I thought there was a need for it," Ms Dahler said.
"I've made a lot of friends in the area and from what I've been told there is more that needs doing.
About 30 people turned up to the first meeting at the Inverell library.
The next meeting will be held on August 15 at the library at 10.30am.
The group also aims to attract careers and people looking for an outlet to share their experiences.
"It will be interesting to see who comes back and I understand we've had more inquiries throughout the group since the first meeting," Ms Harvey said.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
