STARS of the future will have the chance to take centre stage with the 12th running of the Inverell Talent Show.
The popular event run by the Inverell East Rotary Club is hoping to attract a variety of musicians and performers this year.
The best acts will progress to the final at the town hall on October 20.
READ ALSO:
"I think a few people were probably a bit gun-shy after we had a few years off because of covid.
"People don't have too many opportunities in town to play in front of a big crowd and we usually fill the hall."
There will be a junior and senior section with a $1000 prize.
Songwriters also have the chance to win a prize for best original song.
Past winners include Megan Longhurst, Jemima McLachlan, Jodie Cox, Shroom and the Hitch, Ashleigh Campbell and Harry Frazier.
Longhurst went on to compete on The Voice and continues to release music.
Home-grown country music star Mel Dyer was the guest judge at the 2019 event.
"We've had two who have gone on to perform on The Voice," Mr Newberry said.
"Hopefully we'll unearth some good talent again this year."
Inverell East Rotary Club started the event in 2010 as part of the Sapphire City Festival.
Since then, some of the individual performers have gone on to be part of musicals and theatres in cities around the country.
Members of the Craze Dance Academy and local choir singers usually perform well in the event.
Mr Newberry thanked Peter Caddey, Chris Richter and Allan East for their long-term involvement in the event.
"It's a great team effort to run the event and everyone in the club does something to contribute.," Mr Newberry said.
"It seems to run like clockwork and everyone involved in running it enjoys being part of it.
Nominations for the talent show open on September 4 and close October 6.
Auditions will be held on October 12 with about 20 acts from each section going on to the finals.
Information and entry forms will be available on the Inverell East Rotary Facebook page and website.
Tickets go on sale from October 2.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.