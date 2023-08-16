QUEENSLAND painting lecturer and Archibald Prize finalist Sam Cranstoun will judge this year's Inverell Art Prize.
A total of $13,800 of acquisition and prize money is on offer at this year's show.
Entries will be exhibited at the Inverell Art Gallery from October 7 to November 11.
"The art prize is an annual competitive exhibition, we had about 320 artworks on display last year and entries have been coming in early this year," gallery manager Jane Peterkin said.
Entries must be submitted by September 22.
This year's prize limits artists to two entries per section, which include special feature, open section (any medium and subject), local section (for artists living in Inverell), miniature, ceramics, 3D and creative fibre and textiles.
The section for young artists, popular with high school students, is open to youths from 12 to 18 years.
Opening night is on October 7, with the presentation of prizes about 7pm.
"With record crowds last year, this year we are hoping for another strong opening night," Ms Peterkin said.
"Opening night is a wonderful night attended by art lovers, collectors, artists, Inverell dignitaries as well as the judge. Nibbles are available and a bar will be operating.
"We encourage people to grab a coffee and come into the gallery on Sunday morning and take their time to have a good look at the entirety of the exhibition."
Ms Peterkin said she was excited Sam Cranstoun was going to judge this year's art prize.
Cranstoun lectures in painting at the Queensland College of Art and he has been a finalist for the Archibald Prize, The Churchie Prize, and The National Works on Paper Award.
Cranstoun's works are held in private and public collections throughout Queensland. He is represented by Milani Gallery in Brisbane.
This year, the gallery is collaborating with Eat Drink New England as a sponsor of the special feature section, with this year's theme being Gather and Taste.
