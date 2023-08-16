The Inverell Times
Inverell Art Prize tipped to draw record crowds

By Lydia Roberts
Updated August 16 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 11:39am
Inverell Art Prize judge Sam Cranstoun's works are held in private and public collections throughout Queensland.
QUEENSLAND painting lecturer and Archibald Prize finalist Sam Cranstoun will judge this year's Inverell Art Prize.

