The Inverell Saints' strong junior program will add another string to their bow when the under 14s line-up for their second consecutive AFL North West grand final against the Tamworth Roosters this Sunday.
Although it is back-to-back grand finals for the Saints side, it is a very different-looking team to the 2022 one who won the trophy 7.4-46 to 4.9-33.
Just four premiership winning players - Zach Johnson, Hollie Woodbury, Kaiden Holder and Locky McLennan - will back up and coach Gerry Taveira will be looking for these players to step up and guide the rest of the team through the grand final.
The berth in the decider caps off a very dominant season for the Saints.
They have only had one narrow loss and it was by one point against their coming grand final opponents, the Roosters, way back in the Saints' first game of the season.
Gerry is extremely pleased with the growth of the new players that for most, are playing their first season of AFL.
They have developed into an outstanding team and work together as a unit to achieve their success this season.
He is optimistic about the grand final and will not take anything for granted as this is a new game and past performances mean nothing when it comes to a grand final.
The match will begin at 12pm at Varley Oval.
It is hoped this is only the first of many premiership flags for the Inverell Saints this season with the senior men's side also qualifying for their grand final and the senior women's side still in contention with a coming preliminary final clash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.