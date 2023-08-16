The Inverell Times
AFL North West: Saints juniors prepare for their second consecutive grand final

Updated August 16 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:39pm
The Inverell Saints under 14 team will play in the grand final this Sunday at Varley Oval. Picture supplied.
The Inverell Saints' strong junior program will add another string to their bow when the under 14s line-up for their second consecutive AFL North West grand final against the Tamworth Roosters this Sunday.

