A dominant second quarter from the Inverell Saints against the New England Nomads in Saturday's major semi-final inevitably delivered the side a huge win and an AFL North West grand final berth.
The Saints were strong from the start, leading 3.4-22 to 1.0-6 but the second quarter saw them rack up a further nine goals and five behinds, or 55 points, to the Nomads' seven points.
Saints coach Dick Gleeson said once they got that momentum, they couldn't be stopped.
"Once they got their confidence up, the Nomads didn't have any answers for them, not in the second quarter," he said.
"It was basically over by half-time.
"It was funny because we were against the wind and it was pretty windy at the complex and they kicked nine goals to one.
"It is not our strength, our accurate kicking, so we might have to pray for windy days more often."
They went on to win the game 21.8-134 to 5.3-33.
The Saints are a relatively young side with a large portion stepping up from the junior levels in recent years.
And Gleeson was pleased with the way the younger players in the team stood tall.
"Cooper Taveira, I think Cooper is 17, he was probably our best player," he said.
"[His father] Gerry is ex-president and coaches the 14s.
"Gerry was there when we formed the club and was aretty proud father with the way Cooper played on Saturday.
"I think Harry Moffit might have kicked four goals in the second quarter and Noah O'Neill kicked nine for the game.
"It was the young blokes that stood up which is pleasing from a club point-of-view."
After the Gunnedah women's team won their major semi-final, they earned the right to host the senior deciders on August 26.
Gleeson said they are looking forward to taking the field.
"It is good because I think we are injury free which is very important at this time of year," he said.
"You want to be going in there with your best side.
"We don't have to play on Saturday so we should be going in at full-strength."
The Nomads will now play the Tamworth Kangaroos in this Saturday's preliminary final for a grand final spot.
Of the two sides, Gleeson isn't concerned on who gets the final spot.
He's got confidence in his team.
"It doesn't worry us which one we play, both have got their strengths and weaknesses," he said.
"Whoever we play on Saturday we will do our homework and see if we can beat them at Gunnedah.
"They have got confidence but they are not arrogant by any means.
"They know they have got the job ahead of them and finals is a different game."
The Saints women are also in with a title chance after scoring an 8.3-51 to 3.4-22 victory over the Roos women in the minor semi-final.
They will face the Swans women this Saturday for the do-or-die preliminary final.
Gleeson believes they have got the goods to get there.
"At full-strength they are a very good side, our girls," he said.
"They haven't been at full-strength all year with work commitments and family commitments so hopefully they can field a full team and beat the Swans.
"There hasn't been much in it between the Swans and the girls in both games so it will be a bit of luck-of-the-draw."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
