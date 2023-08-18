A CHARITY bike ride which started in New England 18 years ago is closing in on raising $3 million.
Chris Rodgers is the McDonald's licensee at Armidale, Glen Innes and Inverell.
He was part of the first Inverell to Newcastle charity ride and has been running McDonald's restaurants in the region since 2001.
This year the ride runs from Grafton to Newcastle with the focus in New England on the $2 charity bikes being purchased with meals.
Hundreds of residents across the region have helped raise vital funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities since August 1.
Money from the charity bikes supports seriously ill or injured children and their families through providing access to programs such as Ronald McDonald Houses, family rooms, retreats and the Ronald McDonald Learning Program.
It keeps families together by providing accommodation in the houses.
"The ride started in Inverell 18 years ago and I've managed to do about half of them," Mr Rodgers said.
"The money raised since then would be close to breaking the $3 million mark."
Customers can purchase a charity bike from participating restaurants across Northern NSW and the Central Coast until August 31.
McDonald's has raised over $310,000 over the past three years through the charity bikes.
"It is a simple way to raise critical money and awareness around what we do," Mr Rodgers said.
"With the cost of living crisis and families already struggling, it's needed now more than ever.
"The rooms are usually fully booked and there is not a month where we're not raising money for the house."
Mr Rodgers said all three of his New England stores are on track to exceeding their target.
"We allocated about 2000 bikes to a store and we're very close to selling that allotment," he said.
"We're a strong brand in the community and we always aim to raise as much money or more from the previous year.
"The crew are really passionate about it and all three stores are trying to sell as many as possible before we do the ride again next year."
The group aims to raise $200,000 which is equivalent to 1481 nights of accommodation at the house.
All proceeds from the ride will be donated to the Ronald McDonald Houses in Newcastle and Tamworth.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
