Squadron Energy is providing scholarships in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for students in the New England region, which will give young people skills that are relevant to the renewables sector.
Funded by the Sapphire Wind Farm project, the scholarship provides $3000 over two years to support a continuing student who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement or progress in STEM.
Students from Inverell High School and Macintyre High School will be eligible.
Sapphire Wind Farm Operations Manager David Williamson said the Sapphire Wind Farm team is committed to supporting local communities and developing pathways for students to pursue careers in STEM and the renewables industry.
"We are investing in young people through education, allowing them the opportunity to foster a future in a STEM industry," Mr Williamson said.
"Providing skills and job opportunities for the communities where our projects are based is a priority for our team, and the STEM scholarship will provide huge benefits for the next generation."
Inverell High School Principal Wayne Fowke said the scholarship was an important way to support students who aspired to work in an industry requiring STEM skills.
"We want to thank Squadron Energy for their generous support, and we look forward to seeing students who are successful go on to flourish in their chosen field," Mr Fowke said.
The scholarships are open to all Year 10 students who are committed to being enrolled in Years 11 and 12, with an aim to support continuing students who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and progress in the area of STEM.
Applicants are required to have excellent logical problem-solving skills and be aspiring to undertake a career in a STEM field.
Students can make nominations addressing the selection criteria by completing the scholarship application form, which is available through the school.
Successful applicants will be awarded their scholarship at a Presentation Night Ceremony at the end of the year.
The Sapphire Wind Farm features 75 wind turbines that will generate enough electricity to power up to 148,000 homes and prevent more than 510,000 tonnes of emissions a year.
During construction the project created 260 jobs and injected $25 million into the local economy.
It is the largest operational wind farm in New South Wales and has helped the ACT government meet its target of 100 per cent renewables in 2020 by providing a long-term power purchase agreement.
