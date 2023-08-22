VOLUNTEERS are needed to help a New England Legacy group reach its target of raising $20,000.
Inverell Legacy will hold one of its biggest fundraising events between August 27 and September 2.
Air force cadets, police officers, volunteers and children from local high schools will help sell merchandise at stalls around town.
Inverell Legacy Club general manager Lyn Kitawal said extra volunteers are needed for the afternoon shifts.
"We always have great support from our volunteers, but we do need a few more," she said.
"We look after 99 people and 16 of those are children.
"That's from six months old through to about 20.
"Our oldest beneficiary is 104 and we have about 10 who are over 100.
"So it's quite a cross section of people who we support."
About 22 people were torch bearers in the relay with the Inverell Legacy branch running for more than 70 years.
Macintyre High School and Holy Trinity School will be helping on the stalls this year.
The annual poster competition also attracted 653 entries from schools across the region.
The winning posters will be displayed at the Inverell Galley from August 21 to September 8.
"There were about 14 schools this year and some of them were back after not being involved for a few years," Ms Kitawal said.
"We have some talented young artists out there and seeing all the posters come in is one of my favourite times of the year.
Thursday 31/08/2023, 12pm-4pm.
Friday 01/09/2023, 12pm-4pm.
Saturday 02/09/2023, 9am-12pm.
Some morning shifts may be available on Thursday and Friday.
Please contact 02 6722 1945, inverell.legacy@gmail.com or via Facebook if you can assist
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
