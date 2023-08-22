The 2023 Inverell Saints under 14s team have become the first in the club's history to win back-to-back titles.
Full of newcomers to the sport this year, the Saints managed to topple the Tamworth Roosters in Sunday's decider by scoring an emphatic 6.12-48 to 2.6-18.
Gerry Taveira coached the side again this season and said they weren't even sure if they would get off the ground this year.
"This year we were struggling to get numbers, we were having three or four at training and there was doubt we would even get a team," he said.
"We ended up having 12 players all year, which is not great but at least we were able to put a team together."
And he was proud of what they achieved in just once season.
"I would say 70 to 80 per cent of my team are first years, never played the game before, so for them to do what they did was pretty good," Taveira said.
"We only lost one game at the start of the season, to the Roosters by a point.
"I am pretty proud of their efforts.
"It is the first time any Saints team have gone back-to-back.
"It was well-deserved by the kids, they have worked hard."
Of the match itself, the Saints didn't start as strong as they would have liked.
They were up 1.5-11 to 0.1-1 at the end of the first quarter and then 2.7-19 to 1.3-9 at half-time but Taveira believes it could have been more.
"It was a bit of a stressful game to start off with because we could have wrapped up the game early on but we didn't stick to our plan," he said.
"They went away from what we have been doing all year.
"We kicked points instead of goals and kept the Roosters in the game until half-time when we started to settle down a bit."
They then started to kick more accurately which is what got them to their eventual score and the title win.
Adding to their success on the day was the number of individuals who received accolades.
Kayden Holden was named best on ground for the grand final while Zac Johnson received the award for the season's best and fairest.
Hayden Peters also finished the season as the competition's leading goal-scorer with 21.
Taveira hopes the success can keep rolling for the Saints this Saturday when the men's and ladies teams play in the grand finals in Gunnedah.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
