A Bell UH-1H Iroquois Helicopter landed in Inverell to commemorate 50 years since Australian troops withdrew from the Vietnam War.

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 12:00pm
NEW England was one of only two places in the country to have a Bell UH-1H Iroquois Helicopter as part of its Vietnam War commemorative service.

