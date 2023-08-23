NEW England was one of only two places in the country to have a Bell UH-1H Iroquois Helicopter as part of its Vietnam War commemorative service.
Members of the Inverell RSL sub branch gathered to acknowledge the 50- year anniversary of Australian troops withdrawing from the Vietnam War.
The community showed its support as the former utility military helicopter landed on Varley Oval on August 18.
Pat McMahon was instrumental in having the chopper as part of the event.
He has connections from his time in the air force.
"When I joined, a lot of the Vietnam Vets were my first instructors," Mr McMahon said.
"So I've always had a bit of an emotional connection to them.
"My mate Richard Broome is still involved with the air force and he came here on it at Varley Oval."
Commemorative services were held around the country on Friday, including at the Australian Vietnam Forces National Memorial in Canberra.
"Only two of the helicopters flew on the day," Mr McMahon said.
"One was at the war memorial in Canberra and the other was in Inverell, so it was very special."
Mr McMahon said it was a joint effort from the sub branch and Inverell RSM club in organising the day.
"They went halves in the cost of everything and it was a really good thing for the community to be part of," he said.
"I know how much it meant to the vets and they were really moved by it.
"There were some tears in their eyes when they heard it coming.
"They used to call it the sound of freedom whenever they could hear it coming.
"I was on those helicopters for eight years before we moved to black hawks."
The helicopter was built in 1963 and is still used during bushfires.
"They were beautiful aircrafts and I loved my time on them," Mr McMahon said.
"We did flood relief, rescues and a lot of work with the special forces."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
