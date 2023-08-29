Tingha Tigers league tag coach Ivan Lackay was understandably "very, very, very proud" of his side for defending their title in the Group 19 grand final.
The Tigers beat the Bingara Missiles 8-nil in Sunday's decider.
They posted a try in each half with Simone Thompson crossing in the first 25 minutes and Shanae Vickery bagging a four-pointer in the second stanza.
Their win wasn't without a few near misses.
Bingara took up the challenge but Tingha's scrambling defence proved the difference.
Lackay said they felt the pressure and their defence got them there in the end.
"It is hard being favourites, undefeated," he said.
"Grand finals are always different, it has got to be more of a defensive and we proved it today.
"Bingara turned up and I am so proud of them."
Post his team's 8-nil victory over the Bingara Missiles on Sunday, Lackay is already looking at the "three-peat next year".
And the scary thing is, they will only be stronger after introducing "seven younger ones" into the side this year.
