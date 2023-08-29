A POPULAR cafe which has attracted customers from interstate and across the New England region is for sale.
Freckles Cafe owner Jenny Thomas is stepping away after 10 years at the helm of the Inverell business.
It has been a big hit with the community with everything from freckleberry pancakes to sushi on the menu.
"We're still at our peak and I thought the time was right to sell while we're going strong," Ms Thomas said.
"I feel like I need a bit of a change and want to spend more time with my family, too.
"The kids all worked here and it gave them a good start in life.
"A lot of their friends worked here and I've had plenty of amazing staff over the 10 years, that's for sure."
Ms Thomas said it has been a challenging time for the hospitality industry across the region.
She steered the cafe through drought and COVID-19 restrictions with local businesses now bouncing back to pre-pandemic numbers,
"When I first took it on I think a lot of people doubted how successful we could be," she said.
"We exceeded our target in the first month and it just kind of grew from there.
"We had customers from Melbourne the other day who were told by friends that they had to eat at the cafe when they were in Inverell.
"Hearing things like that are always nice, especially when your time is coming to an end.
"I'll miss the customers, we've always had really great support from the community and that will be the hardest thing to walk away from."
Ms Thomas said she would be guided on what potential buyers want from the business.
She is already speaking to someone who has made a genuine inquiry about taking it on.
"My preference would be to find someone who will keep it the way it is," she said.
"I'll also understand if they want to make a change and as an owner you have to be happy when there is interest there.
"It's set up for someone to come in without having to make too many changes.
"Hopefully whoever comes in will be able to keep our legacy going."
