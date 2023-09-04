The Inverell Times
Our People

Inverell's Scott Robinson heading to University of Cambridge

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 12:00pm
Scott Robinson will study at the University of Cambridge with support from the Rotary Club of Inverell. Picture supplied.
A PROMISING student who has worked as a diplomat in Indonesia will further his education on a scholarship overseas.

