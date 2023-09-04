A PROMISING student who has worked as a diplomat in Indonesia will further his education on a scholarship overseas.
Scott Robinson has been accepted to the University of Cambridge in England with help from the Rotary club of Inverell.
The 31-year-old will study a Master of Law, focusing on the Law of Armed Conflict and Conflict Resolution.
The former Inverell Public and Macintyre High student has a background in Economics/Law and has been working in Jakarta as a diplomat, with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
He is also a Legal Officer in the Australian Army, completing his training through the Reserves.
His mother Paula said she was proud of what her son has already achieved and looks forward to where this opportunity will take him.
"It has been through hard work, dedication and a willingness to continue learning that has enabled Scott to achieve his long-term goals," she said.
"He was working on the Climate Change Team in Jakarta, which he said was challenging and rewarding.
"He was also involved in assisting the Australian Ministers at the G20 last year, which Indonesia hosted.
"When I asked him about future career plans post Cambridge, he said this experience will open many doors for him.
"Working in the public service sector, or as a barrister are on his radar.
"He would also like to keep up his association with the Defence Force.
He was a guest speaker at an Inverell Rotary Club Dinner before heading overseas to get settled into his study.
The 31-year-old outlined his future aspirations and sincerely thanked the club and members of the community for their ongoing support.
Mrs George taught at Macintyre High School and said Scott contacted her to see if he was a suitable applicant.
The scholarship covers accommodation, tuition and other costs.
"We have seven focus areas for scholarships and Scott came under the Peace and Conflict Resolution banner," she said
"The committee agreed he would be an outstanding recipient.
"The work he has already done and what he hopes to achieve really aligns with our values."
