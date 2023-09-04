The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Pipers, vintage cars parade and historical display mark Gilgai centenary memorial service

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated September 6 2023 - 2:39pm, first published September 4 2023 - 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Centenary service for Gilgai memorial
Centenary service for Gilgai memorial

ONE hundred years ago, a mother who lost both her sons in World War I unveiled the Gilgai War Memorial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.