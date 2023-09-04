Centenary service for Gilgai memorial

ONE hundred years ago, a mother who lost both her sons in World War I unveiled the Gilgai War Memorial.
They were two of 11 Gilgai soldiers who never returned from The Great War.
The memorial, believed to be the first such dedication within the Inverell Shire, is a testament to those 70 Gilgai soldiers, including two nurses, who enlisted in the war effort.
Another three names were added to the memorial after World War II and in 2015, plaques were added to the monument to include those Gilgai soldiers who fought in the Boer War, Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam and Australian National Service.
On Sunday, September 17 citizens from as far afield as Britain and Melbourne will attend a rededication service of the memorial, marking its centenary.
The Inverell Pipe Band will be joined by a contingent of up to 20 drummers and pipe players from Armidale for a street march.
That will be followed by speeches and prayers by Inverell RSL Sub branch president, as well as Gilgai descendants of those who died in World War I.
Then a cavalcade of vintage cars will mark the service and there will be an historical exhibition and photo displays in the public hall.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon and board members from the Department of Veterans' Affairs are also expected to attend.
Gilgai itself is remarkable in that all of its men of eligible age enlisted in World War I.
Because of that altruistic effort, the SS Gilgai, a steamer used domestically through World War I, was named in honour of the town.
"The Gilgai memorial was one of the first memorials to be erected, because there were so many people who volunteered to go to World War I," rededication organiser and treasurer of Gilgai Public Hall, Cristina Schwenke, said.
"After the service people will move to the hall, where the family history group will be putting on an exhibition of soldiers from Gilgai."
The idea of a memorial in memory of fallen soldiers was first mooted in 1920.
Half an acre of land was donated to the cause by the then lands department, while the local sports club and residents managed to raise £152 to build the obelisk.
The obelisk is complemented by a First World War Roll of Honour that is kept in Gilgai Public School.
Gilgai's warriors, as they were named at the unveiling of the obelisk all those years ago, will never be forgotten.
