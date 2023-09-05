Inverell veteran golfers hosted players from Goondiwindi, Moree, Warialda, Guyra, Walcha and Glen Innes at their Open Day last Tuesday.
The visitors had difficulty with the course and greens and as a result local took out all prizes in the three divisions.
Division 1 places were taken by Steve Kent, 41, David Hawker and Steve Glover, 39, and Trevor Kiernan, 35.
Division 2 winners were Richard Black, 43, Simon Smith, 37, Graham Moore, 35, and Gary Sharpe, 33.
Division 3 winners were John Green, 39, Don McRae, 38, Ross Tutt, 36, and Leon Fox, 35.
David Hawker was the scratch winner on the day.
Players were very appreciative of the catering by the golf club and the sponsorship provided by many local businesses.
Twenty women played in a 4BBB stableford on Wednesday to determine the winner of the Marie Trim's Trophy.
The winners, with an outstanding 49 points, were Marilyn Young and Bronwyn Thorley. Helen Lockwood and Leonie Davison were next with 45 points and they were followed by Sandy Cook and Leigh Hobbs with 44.
The men played their Inverell Outdoor and Off Road Monthly Mug on Saturday. In a day that presented lots of good results, Herb Cox and Ken Luxford hit the lead early in the day with nett 65's.
They held their positions with Herb finally taking the Mug in a countback.
Ben Davis took out A Grade with 68, Steve Glover B Grade with 68 and Ken Luxford, C Grade with 65.
With two monthly mugs to go and extra bonus points available Steve Glover has moved to the lead in the playoff rounds of the men's Order of Merit.
He is followed by Ken Luxford, Herb Cox and Paul Amos.
Likewise, with two monthly mugs to go in The Hoyt Cup and taking the best seven scores of the 10 played, the leaders are Steve Kent, Steve Glover, Dick Hudson and Morgan Reece.
