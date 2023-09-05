RESIDENTS have reported damaged or stolen signs which support the 'yes' vote for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Signs have allegedly been stolen from properties around the New England region while others closer to town are being damaged.
Some residents have also said they have received posted letters in the mail telling them to 'keep their opinions to themselves.'
READ MORE:
The Northern Tablelands for Yes group said they are disappointed by the reports.
"In ordinary elections people don't pull down or deface signs that people have put up on their fence," group coordinator Marty Lawler said.
"With the Voice Referendum we all have a chance to move towards understanding, rather than reacting with fear and a trashing mentality."
The volunteer numbers are currently up to 160 and continue to increase as the campaign ramps up.
"The Voice to Parliament is a modest request for meaningful recognition of the First Nations people in our Constitution and a capacity to have an enshrined Voice on matters affecting their communities," Mr Lawler said.
"It is a social justice issue and I hope that all people would try to get informed, and become part of the conversation, rather than acting negatively and anonymously."
"The "Yes" campaign is focused on learning, discussing and opening-up dialogue about the up-coming referendum.
"First Nations people across the country have tried for decades to have meaningful and influential dialogue with decision makers.
"We believe that a Voice to the national parliament and executive government is the best available way for this to happen.
"This campaign is going to be won by real conversations, in cafes, in pubs, at work, and at home.
"Wherever you come from, respectful communication and understanding is what will take us all forward, help us to stand together as a country, and make things better."
Upcoming Northern Tablelands for Yes events include a screening of The Last Daughter at the Belgrave Cinema in Armidale on Wednesday September 13 at 6.30pm.
There will also be a street march and free concert in the mall on Friday October 6.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.