Ute crash in Tingha kills passenger, driver survives

By Jonathan Hawes
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:49pm, first published September 11 2023 - 3:50pm
New England police are investigating a ute rollover which killed a 55-year-old passenger on Saturday evening. Picture file
A 55-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle accident in Grove Road, Tingha, about 35 kilometres South of Inverell.

