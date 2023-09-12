HONOUR boards marking Inverell luminaries will soon feature in the Evans Street laneway.
The four boards will each show a photo and citation of a community figure, along with a QR code providing a link to more information.
Inverell Shire Mayor Paul Harmon Honour said the final four luminaries were yet to be decided.
Names under consideration include retired race caller Brian "Spike" Baldwin, one-time Barwon MP and Inverell "mover and shaker" Ben Wade, Edmund Ditchfield, who founded the town's chamber of commerce and Harry Fay Senior (1892 - 1974), who founded one of Inverell's biggest department stores.
"It is only fitting we now highlight their story on these honour boards," Mayor Harmon said.
The idea behind the honour boards started in 2021, when a public survey was held to decide who would be the "Face of Inverell" in a portrait mural painted in Evans Street.
Council had previously acquired the precinct and sought to revamp the area with the mural and honour boards.
"Aunty Elizabeth" was chosen to be the face of the mural after 31 nominations were received.
Artist Claire Foxton completed her mural in 2021.
Together with the mural, the honour boards will create a special walk along the laneway, Mayor Harmon said.
An honour board could be added to the walk each year.
"These people made a significant contribution to Inverell in the past, it is great news to have their memory honoured," Mayor Harmon said.
At its latest meeting, Inverell Shire councillors also agreed to create a local "Archies" competition for young artists in the district.
It was suggested the event be held every two years and a display space be identified at the Inverell Library and Inverell Art Gallery for the artworks.
