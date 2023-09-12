IT'S A bridge in all but name and now, thanks to Inverell councillors, this crossing will be called Barry Johnston Bridge.
Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon said it was appropriate to bestow the name to the bridge, colloquially known by some as "Moseley Dene".
Barry Johnston was Inverell's first council president (1979), holding that position for six years and later serving as mayor.
He died in 2016, aged 82.
"Barry was very much about roads and proper infrastructure, so this is an appropriate way of remembering him," Mayor Harmon said.
Barry Johnston Bridge crosses Rob Roy Creek on Yetman Road, about 10 kilometres north of Inverell and has just been opened to traffic.
It was one of the last of Inverell's old timber bridges to be replaced with a new concrete structure, consisting of two concrete abutments 1800mm high and 1550mm wide.
The work was carried out after Council received $3.685 million under the NSW Government's Fixing Country Roads Funding Grant.
Cars can now cross the creek but the no-name bridge needed to be identified.
The Geographic Names Board held no record of the old bridge ever having a name and advised Council it did not generally name bridges.
"Accordingly, Council has the capacity to name infrastructure such as bridges by way of suitable resolution," Mayor Harmon said.
Council staff researched suitable names and Barry Johnston's was found to be a perfect match.
"Barry's passion and advocacy for the rural sector formed part of his DNA," Mayor Harmon said.
"He well understood the challenges faced by those on the land and the important contribution they made to the economy of the Inverell Shire.
"It is therefore considered appropriate that a significant piece of infrastructure ... that forms part of a productivity upgrade that will benefit the rural sector ... bear the name of former councillor Johnston."
Barry Johnston Bridge signage will be erected in due course, Mayor Harmon said.
