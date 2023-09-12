The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

New bridge over Rob Roy Creek honours former Inverell mayor

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:48pm, first published September 12 2023 - 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon says naming the former Moseley Dene crossing after Barry Johnston is an honour.
Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon says naming the former Moseley Dene crossing after Barry Johnston is an honour.

IT'S A bridge in all but name and now, thanks to Inverell councillors, this crossing will be called Barry Johnston Bridge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.