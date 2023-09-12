IT certainly was disappointing to hear about how some residents have been treated in their support of the 'Yes' vote for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
On October 14, voters will be asked if they approve a proposed alteration to the Australian Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to the parliament and the executive government.
Others spoke about letters arriving in their mailbox discouraging them from showing their support with a 'Yes' sign on their property.
While the letters were not threatening any further action, they certainly are a cause for concern.
They had been posted in the mail and arrived just days after the signage had gone up.
Door knockers are now doing the rounds and pamphlets have started hitting our letterboxes explaining the referendum.
While we can often loathe a door knocker, this could be a perfect opportunity to ask them any burning questions you feel aren't being answered on the nightly news bulletins and opinion shows.
I urge everyone to look at both sides of the debate and by all means draw your own conclusions.
After all, that is what living in a democracy is all about.
I think one of our readers summed it up best when she said: "The proposed referendum for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is an opportunity to engage in peaceful, constructive conversations, and not an opportunity to foster anger and fear between neighbours.
"Toleration of different views is a fundamental principle of a representative democracy like ours."
- Mitchell Craig, ACM senior journalist, New England region
