Most punters can only imagine what it is like to part of one of the biggest events on the racing calendar.
But now a group from Inverell have the opportunity to experience it first-hand.
A syndicate from the Tatts Hotel, led by Scott Williams, secured one of the coveted slots for The Kosciuszko.
Held at Randwick annually, the 1200 metre race carries $2 million in prizemoney and is the world's richest race for country-trained horses.
In the lead up to the event, punters from around NSW have the chance to purchase tickets to go into the draw and win a spot in the race.
Then they choose an eligible horse and act as a part owner for the event.
This year, Williams and syndicate of "30 locals" purchased 300 tickets.
They won a slot for the October 14 race and chose the Cody Morgan-trained Talbragar for the race.
"They are mainly all regulars at the pub, whether they come for lunch or dinner or some of them are punters and involved with the horses," Williams said.
"It is a real mixed batch so it is pretty exciting."
A regular follower of the races, as well as part owner of racehorses, Williams has followed the five-time winner's career since he landed in Morgan's yard in early 2022.
"It is every country horse owner's dream to get in the Kosciuszko," Williams said.
"This year we actually had a horse [Who Goes There] that was in the market for it. But he is not going to be ready. He is going to be about a month too late.
"It will be more for him next year when he is a bit more seasoned and mature.
"So we had to find an alternative horse and we went with one of the Tamworth horses, Talbragar."
Williams said he spotted the six-year-old in February 2022 when he came up against a horse Williams part-owns, Taketheshot, in a trial in Scone after just one start in its career.
Taketheshot won the trial but the youngster from Morgan's stable wasn't far off.
"Three of them went over the line together and our fella just beat it," Williams said.
"And I thought 'wow, look at this thing' and I saw its breeding, it is by Snitzel out of a Golden Slipper winner."
After that trial, Talbragar won four more races and came second in the $500,000 Country Championships event at Randwick last year.
From seven starts, the son of 2013 Golden Slipper winner Overreach has won five races. His only finish out of the placings was at The Kosciuszko last year, where he crossed the line in 10th.
Despite his tough outing at the same event in 2022, Morgan assured Williams Talbragar will be better prepared this year.
"He is just looking at different ways to go into the race," Williams said of Morgan.
"He said last year he [Talbragar] was a little bit underdone but he said the horse is 110 per cent [this year]."
And should Talbragar prevail, the syndicate will share the prizemoney with the owners of the horse - George Altomonte and his Corumbene Stud.
"He has bred two Golden Slipper winners and has had real good horses," Williams said.
"Cody was telling me the big thing he wants is that is that Kosciuszko trophy."
At this stage, some of the group will stay in Inverell and watch the race on the big screen in the Tatts beer garden while others venture to Sydney to be on-hand for the event.
"I am just happy for everyone that is involved," Williams said.
"There's a lot of excited people, it is a big thrill for them."
