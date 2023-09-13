A woman will face court next month, charged over a fatal single-vehicle crash last week.
Emergency services were called to Grove Road, Tingha, at about 4pm on Saturday, September 9, where a utility had left the road and rolled a number of times before coming to rest on its roof.
The 53-year-old female driver had managed to free herself from the vehicle and contacted emergency services.
Sadly, her 55-year-old male passenger died at the scene.
Following inquiries, the woman attended Inverell Police Station where she was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death; and negligent driving occasioning death.
Her license has also been suspended.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.