The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

R U OK Day underway in Inverell after cafe chit-chat

September 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TNJ Store Ashford staff are pleased to take part. From left, Danielle Green, Shane Edmonds, HealthWISE nurse Chris Connor, Jenny Boyd and Crystal Gibson.
TNJ Store Ashford staff are pleased to take part. From left, Danielle Green, Shane Edmonds, HealthWISE nurse Chris Connor, Jenny Boyd and Crystal Gibson.

Local non-profit HealthWISE donated more than $6500 to 29 cafes throughout the New England North West and southern Queensland to shout the morning rush for R U OK? Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.