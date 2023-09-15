Individual Ability Supports Inc (IAS Inverell), a not-for-profit charity organisation that supports people with disability have taken an extraordinary initiative and self-funded the purchase and development of a property for the benefit of the community.
Frustrated by the repeated denial of grant applications and a sense the National Disability Support Scheme (NDIS) has become more about the 'bottom dollar' rather than a service to provide genuine support, IAS took action.
Northern Area Manager Alyssa Drew says the new building and encompassing 12-acre 'farm' were worth the effort.
"We absolutely love the farm," she says.
IAS is a long-established support organisation that supports people with disabilities from 18 years+. The types of services offered at IAS varies greatly depending on the individual needs of each person.
"We have group homes in Inverell and day programs we run out of the office which is great and it provides us with a base and resources to do the work we love, however, we found at times the programs can be slightly repetitive.
"We wanted something fresh, we felt like we wanted to give back to the people who have supported us and to provide a place where the community can come together, she said".
'The Farm' will be officially opened on October 21, 2023.
STA FM will be broadcasting from 'The Farm' and IAs will provide all food and drinks at no cost. Entry is a gold coin donation to go towards the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
On the day there will be demonstrations of alpaca shearing and plastic recycling, a meet and greet of the farm animals and plenty of freebies and activities.
Alyssa says when IAS initially purchased the house it was gutted and rotten but the team could see the potential and grand vision.
"We brought the builders in and in a short space of time they have turned it into an incredible space.
The labouring work is accredited to builder Matt Baker, electrician Paul Faust and H & S Plumbing.
"There is a respite room, a fabulous bathroom, and an amazing amount of work was done to the sheds and the grounds.
'There are so many things to do, we have a potting wheel and are having a kiln delivered soon also which we are very excited about.
'It's a place for people within the community to utilise, and for people with disabilities to access that is peaceful, quiet, and still.
"As an organisation, our vision is, 'Striving for a community which is free from discrimination, and a service that supports people to achieve their maximum potential."
