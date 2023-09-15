The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Community

Inverell charity sets up farm to support people with disability

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated September 15 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Sheather and Stewart Dafter assembling a raised garden bed 'vegepod' to be implemented on the new 'Individual Ability Supports' farm at Gilgai. Photo supplied
James Sheather and Stewart Dafter assembling a raised garden bed 'vegepod' to be implemented on the new 'Individual Ability Supports' farm at Gilgai. Photo supplied

Individual Ability Supports Inc (IAS Inverell), a not-for-profit charity organisation that supports people with disability have taken an extraordinary initiative and self-funded the purchase and development of a property for the benefit of the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.