Kennards Hire takes over local business McNeil's Hire in Inverell.

Updated September 20 2023 - 2:44pm, first published September 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Scott Vidler, Chris Schneider, Wayne Baxter and Michael Nevins are staying on to work at Kennards Hire. Picture supplied
Scott Vidler, Chris Schneider, Wayne Baxter and Michael Nevins are staying on to work at Kennards Hire. Picture supplied

Australian rental business Kennards Hire, is expanding its footprint in regional NSW with the acquisition of McNeil's Hire in Inverell, taking its state network footprint to 60 branches.

