Australian rental business Kennards Hire, is expanding its footprint in regional NSW with the acquisition of McNeil's Hire in Inverell, taking its state network footprint to 60 branches.
With Inverell and its surrounding regions seeing strong and consistent growth, Kennards Hire will be expanding its existing equipment range at the new branch, improving the region's capacity to support DIYers, tradies and the growing infrastructure pipeline.
McNeil's Hire has supplied equipment since 1987.
In Other News:
"McNeil's Hire has a strong affinity with customers in Inverell and a legacy of supporting the local community, he said."
Under the strong leadership of seasoned branch manager, Scott Vidler, who returns back home to Inverell after many years working in Queensland and most recently Western Australia, we're delighted to have the support of local industry experts who will continue to provide the excellent customer service the Inverell community has had with the McNeil's team," said Mr Simmons.
"Kennards Hire is committed to helping make our customers' jobs easy, and the new Inverell branch will allow us to expand this support to even more in the New England North West region" he said.
McNeil's Hire proprietor Digby McNeil said that after 30 years of providing the equipment the Inverell community needed in order to complete their DIY and construction projects, the time was ripe to hand over the reins.
"As a family owned and operated business ourselves, Kennards Hire's innovation and customer-focused attitude played a big part in our decision to sell," he said.
"We know that the team will do an excellent job of helping the community get the job done quickly and easily."
The new Kennards Hire branch will build on the strong support McNeil's Hire has provided to people living in and around Inverell with a range of new site accommodation, traffic management equipment, toilets, vehicles, specialist products and its well-known 'Never Ever Run Out' equipment range.
Selected pieces of McNeil's Hire equipment and memorabilia will be sent to Sydney and housed in the Kennards Hire Museum.
