New stables at Bundarra showground will help multiple community groups

By Staff Writers
September 15 2023 - 4:00pm
Bundarra Show Society President David King, left, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and committee member Rachel King at the opening the new Bundarra Showground stables over the weekend. Picture supplied.
Bundarra Show Society President David King, left, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and committee member Rachel King at the opening the new Bundarra Showground stables over the weekend. Picture supplied.

The new stables complex at the Bundarra Showground is one that will be appreciated for years to come, according to Bundarra Show Society Secretary Andrea Robinson.

