FAMILY run Inverell business McMahon Structural has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship, which has just been recognised in a regional competition.
The team scooped six awards at the Housing Industry Association's Northern NSW presentation night.
The annual HIA Northern NSW awards recognise excellence in craftsmanship, innovation and customer service.
In Other News:
McMahon Structural's wins included custom built home of the year, bathroom of the year and large kitchen over 20sq m.
"We are immensely proud of the recognition we have received at the HIA Northern NSW presentation night," owner and head builder Ben McMahon said.
"These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients."
The Housing Industry Association is the peak national industry association for residential building in Australia.
It represents more than 60,000 members across the country.
McMahon Structural has been serving the Inverell community and surrounding areas for more than 12 years.
"A big thank you goes out to all our local trades and suppliers who work with us, this award is as much theirs," Mr McMahon said.
McMahon Structural won in all the following categories:
They were finalists in the following categories:
The team at McMahon will now go into the running for the NSW HIA Awards held at International Convention Centre in Sydney, on Saturday, October 7.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.