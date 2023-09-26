IT WAS cheers and cake all round when members past and present gathered to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Inverell East Probus Club.
Forty six members marked the milestone at the RSM Club on Monday, September 25.
Special guest was Inverell East Rotary Club president Julie Glendinning.
Over the years members have enjoyed countless guest speakers and holiday highlights, including to Norfolk Island and a trip from Darwin to Perth.
Inverell East Probus Club had its first meeting at Inverell East Bowling Club (now known as the Sporties) on September 17, 2003.
Inverell East Rotary Club convenor Don Pryor called the meeting to order and the inaugural chair was by Rex Sneyd, of the Inverell East Rotary Club.
The Probus Club's first committee consisted of David Cowled (chair), Don Learmonth (vice-president), Judy Lynne (secretary), Mary Saunders (treasurer) and Judy Lynne (public officer).
Other committee members included Yvonne Moulds, Bill Challon, Bev McKinney Warne and Madge Roberts.
"Madge also gave the first members' talk which was very interesting and opened the door for others to inform the club of their interesting background," Ms Saunders said.
Many founding members remain part of the club.
"The Bowling Club gave us permission to hold our meetings there and they would provide morning tea at a cost of $3," Ms Saunders said.
"Our joining fee for Probus was $10 subs and $15 per annum.
"We were to meet at 10am on the second Monday of the month and our outings were the fourth Monday. This still holds, although our fees have risen a little."
Other holidays enjoyed by members include to Lord Howe Island and closer to home, Hunter River Gardens, Lightning Ridge, Canberra and around Bright, as well as many venues closer to Inverell.
"But as time passes so does our health slow us down, and we are unable to afford coaches these days," Ms Saunders said.
"But we do visit many interesting businesses in and around the town and we enjoy our guest speakers each month who keep us informed of what is available in and what is going to happening in the district."
Six new members who have just joined have brought current membership to 61.
"I trust the club will continue to thrive and bring interesting experiences and knowledge to all of us as we carry on the good name of Probus," Ms Saunders said.
