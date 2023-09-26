JUNIOR soccer players from around the New England and North West region are taking part in a significant tournament.
The Joeys Mini World Cup has returned to the New England region for the first time since 2017.
Games started on Monday and are being played at the Inverell Sporting Complex and the Cameron Park fields.
The event brings hundreds of soccer players to the region with competition for under-8s through to under-19s.
"It will be, without any doubt, Inverell's most significant money-making event this year, "tournament director Heinrich Haussler said.
The return to the New England region has been a bitter-sweet one for the competition.
It is the first time the tournament has been held since the death of Rale Rasic.
He died in June at the age of 87.
Rasic was the first coach to take the Socceroos to a World Cup and had a long association with Haussler and the Joeys event.
The Northern Inland Academy of Sport has fielded teams at previous tournaments.
The event prides itself on providing opportunities for coaches and players to hone their craft overseas.
In the under-12 and under-14 division a coach and a player from each playing category will receive a fully paid nine-day football and coaching tour of Japan.
Forty players will also receive a $500 subsidy towards that tour.
In the under-16 and under-19 women sections three players and a coach will be awarded a fully paid 26-day tour of Germany.
Forty players will also be awarded a $1000 subsidy towards that tour.
Two more coaches will receive a $3000 subsidy to join them next year on a football tour of a lifetime, visiting one of the power houses of world football.
All coaches and managers receive a Joeys Mini World Cup jacket while players take home a playing strip, t-shirt, a back sack, a fully coloured 40 page cup booklet and all teams receive two match balls.
The inaugural event was played at Inverell in 2010 before a four-year stint at Hervey Bay in Queensland.
It looked to have found a new home at Lismore last year, but returned to its roots at Inverell where Haussler is based.
Games will be played until Saturday.
