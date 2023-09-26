INVERELL'S community radio station STA FM has wrapped up a four-week course teaching young people the ins and outs of the radio industry.
STA FM's Mal Really and John Shaw worked with the participants over the four week period, with the course including voice overs, music selection, vocal tips and recording techniques.
Station president Mal Really says he's impressed with the youngsters for being willing to get outside their comfort zone and try something new.
"It's been interesting to watch the participants develop over the past four weeks and see their confidence increase to the point that they're becoming a lot more comfortable in the studio."
"A couple of the students have had their voice overs go to air and there's a couple of participants who are keen to keep working with our team into the future."
Mr Really explained the youth radio presenter boot camp was funded by the Australian Government under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Fund, which has also assisted upgraded the station's equipment and also funded a journalist to provide local news each week day.
"The grant has helped STA FM grow its footprint and in turn, that helps us attract new listeners and volunteers to keep us going."
