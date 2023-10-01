An essential SEO checklist for website owners

SEO is a complex and ever-changing field, requiring organisations to stay up to date with their strategies to attract more organic online traffic and reach their target audience.

A widely-held opinion states that Google has around 200 ranking factors, but the company only confirmed a few: relevance, content quality, usability, context, and the intent behind the search. Meanwhile, Ahrefs expands these factors by adding freshness, high-quality backlinks, a secure site, page speed, mobile-friendliness, and the absence of intrusive interstitials as relevant search ranking boosters.

Knowing the most important search engine ranking factors to prioritise and condensing them into a checklist is imperative. Whether doing it in-house or availing of Pursuit Digital SEO Services, maintaining one helps ensure you've covered everything.

The following list lets you know what to look for when auditing site performance. Whatever your business goals, these SEO elements ensure your pages rank higher on search engine results, attract more visitors and buyers, and establish an impactful online presence.

1 The right SEO tools



Here's the hard fact: SEO is a continuous process, and not all tactics you employ guarantee positive results. Website owners and administrators must possess tools that point them in the right direction.

To prepare you for the rocky road ahead, ensure that you have access to the following SEO tools:

2 Keyword research and analysis tools



No matter how great your website is, it won't matter if your audience can't find you. Keyword research is paramount in targeting your audiences' relevant search terms when seeking information. It's the first step toward developing a more effective keyword analysis and strategy for established businesses or newly-formed organisations.

Tools like Google Keyword Planner, SEMrush, or Ahrefs can help businesses match user intent more effectively and uncover valuable keywords with high search volume and business value, with low competition, meaning you don't have to move heaven and earth to get your desired results.

3 Content management system (CMS)



Content plays a significant role in attracting traffic, retaining customers, and building reputation and authority, which impact your bottom line and search ranking. Without valuable and helpful content, your audience will abandon your site and choose to move on with your competitors.

A content management system helps you better create, edit, publish, and store your digital assets. These applications have various features and SEO plugins that identify errors and recommend quick SEO fixes. Note that some are more targeted to specific industries than others, so choose the best software that aligns with your business goals and niche.

4 Reporting and analytics tools



Google has Google Search Console (GSC), Analytics, and Tag Manager, while Bing and Yahoo have their own Webmaster Tools.

Besides helping you set up a site, these platforms provide reporting, diagnostic, and analytics data invaluable for businesses aiming to identify SEO errors, track current performance, or assess their post-optimisation efforts.

SEO tools are available for free or through paid subscriptions. Generally, the latter are better as they give you better access to more SEO elements.

5 Proper keyword search implementation



As mentioned, keyword research is the foundation of any successful SEO strategy. But aligning your content and offers to these search terms pose a more critical challenge. Instead of aiming for high search volume keywords, consider using ones that are most relevant to your business.



You don't want to exhaust your time and effort in fighting a losing game. Strike a balance between high search volume and low competition. Long-tail keywords, which are longer and more specific phrases, often have lower competition and can be easier to rank for.



After determining your target keywords, incorporate them naturally into your website's content, headings, meta tags, and uniform resource locators (URLs) to enhance your website's visibility for relevant search queries.



6 On-page optimisation

What we've just described above is an example of on-page optimisation, and it deserves to be on your checklist because of its importance in SEO. As an essential component, it can help elevate your ranking by helping search engines understand your content better, making it easier for the algorithms to determine whether your page matches a user's search intent.

Besides incorporating keywords naturally in your content, improve your website with on-page SEO elements by performing the following steps:



Craft unique, compelling and descriptive meta titles and meta descriptions for each page, incorporating your target keywords. These are the snippets that appear in search engine results, generally comprising a maximum of 60 and 160 characters, respectively.

Ensure your URLs are concise, descriptive, and keyword-rich.

Use header tags (H1, H2, H3, etc.) to structure your content and help search engines understand the information hierarchy on your page. The H1 tag should represent the page's main heading, while H2 and H3 tags can be used to organise subheadings and sections.

Here's an important reminder: keyword stuffing is a thing of the past and can negatively hurt your search position. Besides avoiding keyword stuffing, ensure your content, whether a blog, video, image, or white paper, is relevant to your audience. Produce content that provides value to your audience, answers their questions, and satisfies their intent.

7 Maintaining a mobile-friendly website



With mobile devices generating over half of the world's internet traffic, having a mobile-friendly website is critical for SEO success. Search engines prioritise mobile-friendly websites in their search rankings, and a positive mobile user experience enhances user engagement and decreases bounce rates.

Mobile SEO involves designing and developing your website to provide a seamless user experience across various devices, including smartphones and tablets. Ensure your website is responsive and adapts flawlessly to various screen sizes. Content text and media layout must scale appropriately to fit smaller screens, making them readable and accessible to mobile users.

8 Optimising page speed and performance

User experience is a significant search ranking factor. The better your site's usability, the more traffic it receives, and the easier it is to get high-quality backlinks for your content. When it comes to user experience, publishing great content isn't enough. You also need a site that's easy to understand, use and navigate, and lets your audience find information quickly.

Studies have shown that users are more likely to abandon a website that takes too long to load. Optimise your website's loading times by:

Compressing images without compromising their quality

Adding image alt text to let search engines understand what the image is about

Leveraging browser caching by storing static resources on users' devices

Minimising Hyper Text Transfer Protocol (HTTP) requests by combining Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) and JavaScript files, and removing unnecessary scripts

Monitoring Core Web Vitals to improve user interaction and page experience, which are included as search ranking factors.

A faster-loading website not only pleases users but also receives favourable treatment from search engines. Monitoring and optimising your website's page speed is an ongoing process, so do it regularly.

9 Building high-quality backlinks

Backlinks, also known as inbound links, are links from other websites that point to your website. High-quality backlinks from authoritative and relevant websites are crucial in improving your website's authority and search engine rankings.

You can give your site a boost through the following tasks:

Build relationships with other website owners and industry influencers, leading to opportunities for guest blogging or collaborations with industry influencers and non-competitor sites.

Offer different content types that appeal to your users. Besides blog posts, publish infographics, guides, or research papers. While text-based content remains effective, more users prefer watching video content, and 91% of businesses use it in marketing.

Implement a sound content marketing strategy and create valuable, shareable content.

After implementing these strategies, regularly monitor your backlink profile to identify low-quality or spammy backlinks. Disavow any harmful links to prevent them from negatively impacting your website's rankings. More importantly, avoid buying or engaging in link schemes that aim to manipulate search engine rankings, as this can lead to penalties from search engines.

10 Implementing structured data markup



Structured data markup is a form of code that provides additional context to search engines about the content on your website. Implementing structured data helps search engines understand the purpose and meaning of your content, leading to the display of rich snippets in search results.

Rich snippets are enhanced search results that include additional information beyond the standard title and meta description. Depending on your website content, they may comprise star ratings, review counts, product prices, event dates, and more.

Moreover, by enforcing structured data markup, you enhance your website's visibility and stand out in search engine results, potentially attracting more clicks and increasing organic traffic.

11 Social media integration

Statista projects that there will be almost six billion social media users worldwide in 2027, which is a huge jump from 4.26 billion in 2021, making it a vital customer touchpoint for various businesses.

Integrating social media into your website can be a powerful SEO asset, boosting online visibility. Social media signals, such as likes, shares, and comments, aren't direct ranking factors, but they indirectly influence search engine rankings.

Creating shareable content with links to your site increases traffic and online visibility. Sharing your digital assets through social media allows them to reach a wider audience, increasing the chances of attracting more visitors and potential backlinks.

Actively sharing useful insights on social media communities helps boost brand perception and credibility. Users are more likely to trust and interact with websites that demonstrate a vibrant and engaged social media presence and positive reviews under their belt. So, don't forget to link your site to your social media accounts and vice versa.

12 Website security



A Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encrypts data transmitted between a user's browser and the website's server, protecting sensitive information such as login credentials and payment details. Meanwhile, having HTTPS on your website ensures that data is securely transmitted and prevents potential cybersecurity issues.

With data privacy and security becoming increasingly important to users, having HTTPS is crucial to building trust with your website visitors. It's a confirmed ranking signal for Google, and websites with SSL certificates become more favourable in the eyes of users and search engines.

Obtain an SSL certificate from a reputable certificate authority (CA) and install it on your web server. Many hosting providers offer free SSL certificates, making securing your website with HTTPS easier.

13 Monitoring SEO performance

Regularly monitoring your website's performance using the tools above is essential for tracking the effectiveness of your SEO efforts and making data-driven decisions. Analyse key metrics, such as organic traffic, bounce, click-through and conversion rates, and other user behaviour insights, to identify areas for improvement or switch to a new tactic.

Understanding how users interact with your website helps you develop SEO strategies that uplift your website's performance and user experience. Search engine analytics show more than the number of site visitors. It helps you better understand your audiences by showing their interests, search keywords, page visits, and traffic sources, enabling you to align your content with their needs more effectively.

Summing up

SEO is a complex and ever-changing field, requiring organisations to implement multiple and adaptable strategies to boost their online presence, attract more organic traffic, and reach their target audience effectively.