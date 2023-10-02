SCHOOLS will have free access to Ashford Swimming Pool over the summer, as work begins on the $30 million upgrade of Inverell Aquatic Centre.
Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon, who has just been re-elected unopposed, said construction crews were scheduled to begin work on the new centre later in October.
"Everything on the old site has been demolished, 70 per cent of the aquatic centre's design brief has been completed and we're expecting to issue construction certificates in the next couple of weeks," Mayor Harmon said.
The new aquatic centre is expected to be operating by December next year (2024).
The new centre will include a 50-metre competition pool, water play equipment and toddlers' pool, renovated reception and café area.
Until the new aquatic centre opens, Inverell Shire Council approved a deal where schools could use Ashford pool, in Bala Street, for free for activities such as learn-to-swim classes, competitions and carnivals.
"The intent is to try and facilitate as broad a range of users as possible acknowledging the inconvenience associated with the temporary closure of the Inverell pool," Mayor Harmon said.
"Indications have been provided that learn-to-swim program options will be available throughout the season. While demand driven and subject to the availability of instructors, this service is generally well received by the community."
He said the use of the pool would be monitored so any adjustments could be made over the summer season.
Ashford Pool's facility's barbecues have been upgraded, the pool has been painted and hot showers have been introduced to accommodate for an expected bigger increase in patrons.
