$30 million upgrade on Inverell Aquatic Centre to begin by end of October

By Lydia Roberts
Updated October 2 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 11:33am
Work is about to begin on Inverell's new aquatic centre that will include a 50-metre competition pool, renovated reception and café area.
SCHOOLS will have free access to Ashford Swimming Pool over the summer, as work begins on the $30 million upgrade of Inverell Aquatic Centre.

