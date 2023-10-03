The Inverell Times

Man, 27, charged after fatal crash on Bingara Road, south of Inverell

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated October 4 2023 - 7:29am, first published October 3 2023 - 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 27-year-old man will front court in Armidale on the dangerous driving charge. Picture file
The 27-year-old man will front court in Armidale on the dangerous driving charge. Picture file

A DRIVER has been charged in the wake of a fatal crash which killed a man during the long-weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.