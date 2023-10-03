Independent filmmakers Ben Allan and Clara Chong recently visited Armidale to showcase their brand-new feature film at the Belgrave Cinema.
'Dark Noise' is a modern-day thriller set in large portions in the isolated Australian wilderness.
The filmmakers were so inspired by the New England high country scenery when they were visiting on a family holiday adventure, they decided to return at a later date to shoot large portions of the film near Armidale.
Ben and Clara serve as creative directors for Main Course Films, the film's production company based in Sydney.
Ahead of the screening, Ben and Clara visited TAS and treated students to a film-making workshop.
The pair are planning to return to Armidale in the foreseeable future to shoot not one, but potentially two feature films, with locations being considered for TAS, the UNE and also the pine forest.
"We have two projects that we're looking at bringing to the region, and both of those are fantasy-adventure films," Ben said.
Ben said that the infrastructure of TAS has a unique and appealing allure as a potential location for a film shoot.
"We sort of had TAS in the back of our mind as a possible location, along with the UNE.
"The interesting thing about it is that we originally thought we might be able to get a couple of exteriors and bits and pieces and we would have to build the rest of the set.
"When they gave us such an amazing tour of the whole place, we realised that between TAS, and the UNE most of the locations we need for one particular story, we could do with real locations with minimal visual effects or green screen," Ben said.
"It was exciting to realise that shooting numerous scenes within short distances to each other was going to be a possibility because it saves us doing a lot of location scouting and makes the entire process so much more efficient."
Ben and Clara began the Q&A tour for their film back in May 2022 and have been travelling extensively.
The duo were set to attend a session in Wollongong on October 7-8 before wrapping up their tour with a special finale screening at the Randwick Ritz on October 11.
"We are especially excited about that one, closing up the tour and the Randwick Ritz is such a beautiful cinema, we will have family and friends attend, I just can't wait," Ben said..
'Dark Noise' was a semi-finalist at the Rhode Island International Film Festival and honourable mention at the Paris International Film Festival.
The Belgrave Cinema is looking to hold regularly scheduled screenings of 'Dark Noise' giving those who missed the Q&A the chance to see local landscapes on the big screen.
