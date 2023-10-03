The Inverell Times

Snake sightings in Armidale are on the rise.

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
October 3 2023 - 4:03pm
Eastern Brown snakes like the one pictured, and Red Bellied Black snakes are the most common snake species for wildlife authorities to get call outs for in Armidale. From file
The weather's warming up, the grass is growing and the snakes are out.

